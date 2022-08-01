Two men have been charged with aggravated assault after shooting at a father and a child in Bradley County.
On Sunday, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in the Buchanan Road area. They later received a call from a man claiming that he hand his child were the victims of the shooting.
According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, the father and child got into a vehicle were trying to leave the home when the two men in another vehicle blocked them from leaving.
One of the men got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the vehicle that the father child were in. The victim sped away and called 911.
The suspects have been identified as Roddarrian Smith and Serzio Raines. They were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
No one was injured during the incident.