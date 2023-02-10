Two members of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration are leaving their positions, according to a release from the city on Friday.
Mike Compton, an advisor to the mayor, and Tamara Steward, the city’s first Chief Equity Officer, are the latest members of the administration to announce their departures.
Steward, the city’s first Chief Equity Officer, announced that she has chosen to pursue opportunities in the private sector, while Compton has chosen to step down for health reasons.
“It has been an honor to work alongside Mayor Kelly to create One Chattanooga, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of the city I love,” Compton said. “Chattanooga has enormous potential, and I’ll continue cheering Chattanooga on as our community continues to thrive.”
Compton joined the city in September 2022, and advised the mayor on a wide range of issues, offering insight and experience that helped the administration better address Chattanooga’s challenges and opportunities.
He previously served as chief of staff to Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger from 2011 to 2022, and was also chief of staff under Chattanooga Mayor Bob Corker from 2001 to 2005.
Steward was appointed as the city’s chief equity officer in February 2022, and she helped establish Chattanooga's first Department of Equity & Community Engagement.
“The year that I have worked for the City has had a profound impact on me. I look forward to continuing the work of justice and equity, engaging with leaders to make systemic changes, and advocating for the inclusion of those who have traditionally not had enough of a voice in our community,” Steward said.
Mayor Kelly this week thanked Mike Compton and Tamara Steward for their service to the City of Chattanooga.
The city will begin working to fill Steward’s position.
