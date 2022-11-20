Two killed in Bledsoe County house fire Friday night

Two people are dead after a house fire in Bledsoe County Friday night.
Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were requested for mutual aid for a structure fire on Brockdell Mountain in Bledsoe County.
The residence was occupied with victims inside and a all county response was requested along with several departments outside of Bledsoe County.
Rescue attempts were made but were unsuccessful for the two occupants.
A water shuttle with dump tanks was established for fighting the fire.
Bledsoe County Sheriff’s office and TBI are investigating the fire.
Any further information will be released by Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department or the TBI.