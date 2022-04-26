Local 3 News is learning more about the assault of two inmates on Tuesday at the Silverdale Detention Center from a subcontractor who was inside and saw the incident.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the inmates are in the hospital and expected to be okay.

This incident happened one day after Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston asked the US Department of Justice to investigate conditions and operations at the jail.

General Pinkston made the decision after reading a letter sent by the Chattanooga Clergy for Justice, which pointed to several deaths and reports of severe neglect, abuse, and excessive force at the jail.

Ernest Harrison says he was a subcontractor providing food for Silverdale and was there when the assault happened on Tuesday.

He worked for the commissary services of Nashville.

Local 3 News spoke with his supervisor Melissa Schilton who confirmed over the phone he was working at Silverdale on Tuesday and left.

“I do know what a fine oiled machine is supposed to look like,” Harrison said. “Silverdale is very dangerous for the inmates and more importantly the staff.”

Harrison said he quit his job because of the assault.

Local 3 News is working to learn more about this story.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.