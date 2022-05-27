Two former pastors from Hixson and Soddy-Daisy are on the list of abusers just released by the Southern Baptist Convention.

They released a list of hundreds of pastors and other-church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.

Gregory Dempsey, a former minister of music at Oak Street Baptist Church in Soddy-Daisy, confessed to allegations of statutory rape and sexual battery involving a 16-year-old boy in 2003.

Donald Mccary, a former minister of music and youth at Central Baptist Church in Hixson, was sentenced to 72 years in prison for abusing four boys in 1989. Their ages ranged from 12-15.

Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled sexual abuse allegations, report says

Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention mishandled allegations of sexual abuse, intimidated victims and their advocates, and resisted attempts at reform over the course of two decades, according to an explosive report released, and pictured, the Southern Baptist Convention in Nashville on June 14, 2021.

