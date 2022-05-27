Local 3 has learned that two former pastors from Hixson and Soddy-Daisy are on the list of abusers just released by the Southern Baptist Convention.
They released a list of hundreds of pastors and other-church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.
Gregory Dempsey, a former minister of music at Oak Street Baptist Church in Soddy-Daisy, confessed to allegations of statutory rape and sexual battery involving a 16-year-old boy in 2003.
Donald Mccary, a former minister of music and youth at Central Baptist Church in Hixson, was sentenced to 72 years in prison for abusing four boys in 1989. Their ages ranged from 12-15.