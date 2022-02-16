The Chattanooga Fire Department says smoke detectors woke the residents of this Hickory Valley Rd home up at 5:47 AM so they could escape their burning home.
Flames were knocked down quickly but additional fire found underneath the structure.
Crews have been checking for extension, and monitoring hot spots.
No injuries.
CFD says two people were displaced & will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The home received substantial damage.
CFD crews were close to a shift change when the incident happened, so Green Shift firefighters have relieved Red Shift crews after a busy 24 hours on duty.
Fire officials say this incident shows the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.
"They are your first line of defense when something is wrong. It's crucial that your smoke detectors are functioning properly. Please check them today. They will save your life. They give you the time you need to get out," stressed Chattanooga Fire Marshal William Matlock.