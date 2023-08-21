Get ready for an exciting end-of-summer celebration with Chatt Town Cool Down!
Chatt Town Cool Down is a two-day end-of-summer event, August 25th & 26th, that will feature a wide range of outdoor adventure activities and family-friendly fun, hosted by the Department of Parks and Outdoors and Outdoor Chattanooga.
The festivities will kick off on Friday, August 25th, with the "Splash Down into the Tennessee River" at 4:40pm, featuring local skateboarders and bikers launching off ramps into the river, followed by a vibrant Roller Disco Party.
Participants can bring their own skates or rent them on-site for an evening of dancing and skating. There will also be an inspiring "Black Women Paddle" event across the Tennessee River in celebration of the H2O Life's “Women on Water” program.
On Saturday, August 26th, paddlers will be treated to the annual "Paddle Down" event, formerly known as Paddle Fest. This 5.4-mile leisurely paddle down the scenic TN river from Rivermont Park to Coolidge Park will be open to kayakers, canoers, and stand-up paddleboard enthusiasts.
Later in the day, the River Market will be open at the TN Aquarium with live music, food, and local and regional artists. Back at Coolidge Park, there will be a range of activities including climbing walls, a foam slip n' slide, disc golf, plein air painting, fly fishing instruction, slacklines, a kids bike playground, and a Chattanooga Fire Boat demonstration.
The day will finish off with the Riverfront Nights concert at Ross' Landing, featuring electrifying performances by the Paul Childers Band and Southern Culture on the Skids. All activities are free of charge and open to the entire community.
For more information on rentals, registration, and schedule of events, please visit outdoorchattanooga.com