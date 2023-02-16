The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says two corrections deputies were attacked by an inmate while trying to stop an assault at the Silverdale Detention Center on Thursday morning.
According to press release from the HCSO, the corrections deputies were delivering medication when inmate Daques Davis, rushed the door, pushed his way out, and began to run towards two inmates who were in the unit day room on their allotted recreation time.
The release says the two officers were attacked by Davis who was using a homemade weapon, or shank, as they tried to break up the inmate on inmate assault.
The release says one of the officers was cut on the wrist and the other officer was stabbed twice on the forehead.
The release says the officers were taken to a hospital for review and the three inmates were not stabbed or seriously injured.
“The injuries Deputies' Bradley Steinburg and James Lewis sustained in this altercation represent the ever present challenges and serious dangers our corrections services personnel face on a daily basis while performing their duties. Despite the perilous dangers a homemade shank posed to their personnel safety, they took immediate action and gained control of the situation even as one of them was being stabbed in the forehead. We are fortunate they were not killed while responding to this incident. Both of them showed great courage and heroism in their response to protect the safety and life of these two inmates who were the apparent intended targets of this incident,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.
Davis, who is at the Silverdale Detention Center for First Degree Murder and other charges, is now facing new charges from this incident that include Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault on a Deputy, and Possession of a Weapon in a Penal Institution.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.