Two deputies were killed outside Atlanta serving a warrant Thursday night, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has said.
Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded.— Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 9, 2022
We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available.
FAST and SWAT teams responded to the scene in Marietta, Georgia, where the suspect continues to barricade. Residents in the area are sheltering in place.
Though the names of the fallen officers have not been released, law enforcement across the Tennessee Valley have been sharing their condolences.
This is a developing story. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.