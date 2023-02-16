It was a great week for most restaurants across the Tennessee Valley.
In Cleveland, however, there were two failing scores.
Las Margaritas VIII on 25th Street scored a 62 and Sonic Drive-In on Stuart Road scored a 68.
At Las Margaritas, the inspector says there was a lack of managerial control which was demonstrated by multiple priority violations.
They found uncovered raw beef being stored over ready to eat peppers, and uncovered raw chicken stored be uncovered raw shrimp, which could cause a risk of contamination.
Tamales were two days old and not dated, and salsa was four days old and not dated.
Employees were seen using a Styrofoam cup without a handle as a scoop for salsa and seasoning.
According to the inspector, a knife used to cut various vegetables and fruit was not cleaned since being used the day prior to the inspection. And, the container it was being held in was dirty.
Multiple foods were not being reheated to the correct temperature before being put in the steam table.
The inspector noted beans and pork were cooling since the day prior, and the restaurant threw away 40 pounds of it.
The hand-washing sink was being used as a preparation sink, and there was no soap at the sink.
At Sonic, the inspector said the person in charge did not know the cold-holding requirement or cooling procedure.
An employee was seen handling a raw Philly steak, removing their gloves and then not washing their hands as required. They then put on new gloves to work with other foods.
Wrapped hamburger buns were being splashed with water from the hand-washing sink.
The inspector noted hot dogs were potentially opened the day prior to the inspection and not dated. The container they were being stored in was also found to be dirty.
A slicer used for tomatoes had not been cleaned since the day prior and was stored on a table with clean equipment.
Two pounds of food was thrown away Popcorn chicken was left sitting in the fryer basket for an undetermined amount of time and corn dogs were put in the warmer at an undetermined point.
At both restaurants, the inspectors reminded them of the food safety training available through the Bradley County Health Department.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym - call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 Allen Elementary School 9811 Dallas Hollow Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Huddle House #624 5611 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Tru by Hilton 7008 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chattanooga Charter Lower School of Excellence 2029 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zaxby’s 5013 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Knights Inn 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Juicy Crab #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 E Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 91 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 76 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Lake Elementary School 3600 13th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Knights Inn Continental Breakfast 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 East Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 100 Allen Elementary School 9811 Dallas Hollow Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Grey Flower Deli 10930 London Lane Apison, TN
- 96 Chattanooga Charter Lower School of Excellence 2029 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nut’n But Guac 6940 Lee Highway Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Allen Elementary School 9811 Dallas Hollow Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 KFC K365006 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 95 Barque 2309 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 East Hamilton Middle School 3550 Bentwood Cove Road Apison, TN
- 98 Hixson Elementary School 5950 Winding Lane Hixson, TN
- 98 Rib & Loin 5435 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Little Caesars #3 9321 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Woodmore Elementary School 800 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #16672 4827 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 DQ Grill & Chill 5433 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153 Suites 160-162 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Papa John’s #2076 5940 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 91 IHop #4486 5113 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Hixson Elementary School 5950 Winding Lane Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga 514 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Hardee’s #42 220 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #16672 4872 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Goodman Coffee at St. Elmo 3913 St. Elmo Avenue Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Snow Hill Elementary School 9042 Career Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Mystic Lobster Roll Company 7955 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Exchange Bar at Kinley 1409 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 90 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rainbow Daycare Center 804 Tunnel Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 95 Crust Pizza 103 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Southside Pizza 612 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pizza Bros Southside 1800 Broad Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Siskins Early Learning Center (Downtown) 1101 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #135 1818-C Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Champion Christian Learning Academy 3661 Brainerd Road Suite 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Primrose School of Hixson 5170 Preschool Lane Hixson, TN
- 79 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road A-10 East Ridge, TN
- 98 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 100 Salsartia’s Hixson 252 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ #4041 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Brewhaus 224 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 North Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 E 34th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Taqueria La Bonita 1700 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Zaxby’s #66103 4815 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Cracker Barrel #29 1460 N Mack Smith Road East Ridge, TN
- 96 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 619 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 34th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Totto Sushi & Grill 330 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Burlaep 801 E 11th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alhambra Shrine Temple 1000 Alhambra Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Maple Street Biscuit Company #4011 407 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Lookout Valley Elementary School 701 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hickory Pit BBQ 5611 B Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Mike’s Tavern Bar 5211 Highway 153 Suite 103 Hixson, TN
- 70 Mike’s Smokehouse 3147 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chef Express (Mobile) 720 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Signal Mountain Cookie Lady 1217 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wolftever Creek Elementary School 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Mike’s Tavern 5211 Highway 153 Suite 103 Hixson, TN
- 100 Celeppe’s Kitchen LLC (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive Red Bank, TN
- 97 Chao’s Mongolian Grill 5726 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Lookout Valley Elementary School 701 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 American Wings II 2316 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Serenity Childcare II 2001 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Volcano Korean BBQ 2011 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 96 The Pizza Place 1238 Taft Highway Suite 142 Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Siskin ELC @ Little Miss Mag Daycare 225 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
Bradley County
- 93 Taziki’s Mediterranean Café 4440 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Sonic Drive-In #5579 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 McDonald’s 1350 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Chick-Fil-A #04386 1000 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill 694 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Popeyes Restaurant 847 Callen Lane NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 688 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 62 Las Margaritas VIII 1647 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Happiest Things Collective 2538 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 91 Wendy’s #2909 925 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 First Bloom Coffee & Bakery 445 Church Street SE Suite 1504 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Chick-Fil-A #04386 1000 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 95 Burrito Xpress 525 Inman Street W Cleveland, TN
- 100 Alshabibi Catering 46 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 The Shak Drive-In 3460 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cicada & Sage 260 2nd Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 68 Sonic Drive-In #3885 390 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Local Nutrition of TN 226 1st Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Cleveland Coffee & Market 90 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Jason Beavers Tattoo Studio 470 Central Avenue NW Unit A Cleveland, TN
- 97 Marthie Ann’s 3625 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 Together Café Cleveland 2750 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Townhouse Bake Shop 2524 Keith Street NW Suite 5 Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 99 Panera Bread 2620 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 92 Farm to Fork, LLC 120 General Lee Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Spencer B’s BBQ 6581 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hardee’s (Alabama Highway) 5486 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Freaky Funnels LLC (Base of Operation) 68 Winter Lane Ringgold, GA
- 100 Freaky Funnels LLC (Mobile Unit) 68 Winter Lane Ringgold, GA
- 91 Wendy’s (Alabama Highway) 5872 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 91 Burrito Wings Mexican Grill 1849 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 92 Los 3 Amigos II 12553 N Main Street Front Trenton, GA
- 100 Lookout Mountain KOA 930 Mountain Shadows Drive Trenton, GA
- 82 Little Caesars 4651 136 Highway Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
None
Whitfield County
- 99 Taboo Lounge 238 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA