A great week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, except for two in Cleveland.
This week, Ok Maguey on Paul Huff Parkway scored a 50 and Steamboys on Paul Huff Parkway scored a 63.
At Ok Maguey the inspector said the date marking system at the restaurant was inconsistent and unclear, leading to confusion on the actual preparation date of products.
An employee did not change their gloves and wash their hands between working with raw chicken and handling tortillas.
The inspector found a package of raw hamburger torn open. They say it is unclear if an employee did this or if it was delivered that way.
Walls were dirty in multiple spots.
Tortillas were found by the inspector stored on wrapped raw beef, and wrapped raw chicken was stored on wrapped raw steak.
An employee was seen standing on a table used to hold clean dishes, to reach something. The inspector had the person in charge clean the table.
The inspector said the person in charge was not performing their duties as evidenced by multiple priority violations.
The inspector at Steamboys said there was a large gap below the backdoor.
Knives were found to be stored between table and prep table in a spot that is difficult to clean.
Bao (buns made with different fillings) was seen was being stored and reheated incorrectly.
The last inspection score was not posted in the building.
The inspector said an employee was seen not washing their hands multiple times between re-entering the kitchen and putting gloves on for food prep.
A box of noodles were being stored below the handwashing sink.
The person in charge was not able to answer any food safety questions related to the priority issues, according to the inspector.
There were a few follow-up inspections from last week, Fulin's Asian Cuisine scored a 86 and Stack Southern Bistro scored an 89.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Hot Dog Cart 2102 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bridgeman’s Chophouse 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Possum Creek Campground 1845 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Spare Time Entertainment Restaurant 5518 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hennen’s 193 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Painted Lady Tattoo Parlor 29 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Cheesecake Factory #0208 2084 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosecomb Bar 921 Barton Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Krystal 124 Harrison Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosecomb 921 Barton Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Panroam Imports Catering LLC 806 E 12th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Buffalo Shack 1512 Tunnel Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 846 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Restaurante La Delicia 4308 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kidds First 4343 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Golden Bowl Teriyaki 5517 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Freedom Tattoo 5507 Highway 153 Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Coqui 3507 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 High Brow 3800 St Elmo Avenue Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Blue Orleans Creole Restaurant 1463 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Demetri’s Catering Kitchen 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jack’s Catering 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Freedom Tattoo 5507 Highway 153 Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Firebox Grill 7025 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Two Ten Jack 1110 Market Street Suite FC4 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dancing Goat Tattoo 1401 Williams Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 440 W ML King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Temple Painter Tattoo 2311 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Mac 423 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 41 Tattoo 515 Airport Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 China Cafeteria 511 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dancing Goat Tattoo 1401 Williams Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Sonic Drive In Dayton Pike LLC 8642 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Empress Tattoo 1302 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Tattoo Company 4617 Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kay Boak Tattoo 715 Cherry Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Windy City Eatz 1826 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 River Drifters 1925 Suck Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 MC Aestehtics 5591 Highway 153 Suite 156 Hixson, TN
- 96 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Avenue Suite 4169 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lois’s Restaurant 3013 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Miller’s Ale House #117 574 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Grimoire 3904 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 89 The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kay’s 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive Suite E Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dietschyision Tattoo Gallery 5434 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Blue Cross Blue Shield at Cameron hill 1 Cameron Hill Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Volkswagen Main Café 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Skin & Brow Room Hixson 4703 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Sick Boys Ink 5139 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Sports Barn 301 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Burger King #12002 10180 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Maurice Kirby Daycare 2500 S Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Swiss Am Catering 1401 E 34th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Maurice Kirby Daycare 2500 S Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Slim & Husky’s Chattanooga MLK 401 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Uncle Larry’s Restaurant 736 MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Standifer Gap Seventh-Day Adventist 8255 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 2107 Gunbarrel Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Chatt Smoke House 416 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Burger King #12002 10180 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 D’zar Threading and Spa 4613 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mitch’s 2555 Harrison Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Monarch Body Piercing 1155 E Main Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Johnston Woods Kitchen 298 Brymer Creek SW Road McDonald, TN
- 100 Cicada & Sage 260 2nd Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 95 Bonlife Coffee 1807 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Han Thai 2558 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Johnston Woods Campground 298 Brymer Creek SW Road McDonald, TN
- 91 Café Roma 220 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 63 Steamboys 674 NW Paul Huff Parkway 402 Cleveland, TN
- 89 Stack Southern Bistro 166 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Gyspy Rose 1682 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Los Gumaros Taqueria Mobile Unit 1701 S Lee Highway Suite C Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Belli’s Nutrition 2575 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 86 New Dynasty Buffet 1999 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Spooney’s 730 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Pokeys 918 Sahara Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dandelion’s Medical Spalon & Boutique 211 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 50 Ok Maguey 210 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 400 Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Wilted Rose Tattoo Parlor 2522 Keith Street Suite 2 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Royal Inn 134 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bliss Luxury Salon & Spa 4020 Ocoee Street N Cleveland, TN
- 80 Wendy’s 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 97 Salvation Army Kitchen 437 Inman W Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 95 Chattanooga Subway LLC (KOA) 34 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 96 Little Caesars (Nashville Street) 6977 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Sweet Treats 1863 Battlefield Parkway Rossville, GA
- 100 Sweet Treats / Mobile Unit 1863 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Sweet Treats (Base of Operation) 1863 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Circle K Stores Inc. #2723622/Aunt M’s 11418 41 Highway Ringgold, GA
- 96 Tru (Continental Breakfast) 5509 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Captain D’s (Battlefield Parkway) 668 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ringgold Nutrition 64 Millennium Circle Ringgold, GA
- 91 Hampton Inn (Pool) 6875 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 95 Pizza Hut (Alabama Highway) #37594 5454 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 82 Huddle House 4980 W 136 Highway Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
None
Whitfield County
- 100 Whitfield Career Academy Culinary Arts 2300 Maddox Chapel Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Northwest Whitfield High School 1651 Tunnel Hill-Varnell Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 Dalton High School 1500 Manly Street Dalton, GA
- 95 Dalton High School 1500 Manly Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Bradley Wellness Center 1225 Broadrick Drive Dalton, GA
- 93 Dalton High School Culinary Arts 1500 Manly Street Dalton, GA