Two Chattanooga firefighters honored for life-saving efforts

Two Chattanooga firefighters have been honored for their heroic actions while off duty.
Firefighter Zack Trimboli (Ladder 19 Red Shift) was given a life-saving award from the Chattanooga Police Department at their annual awards ceremony to recognize his actions after a shooting in Downtown Chattanooga last May.
He had rushed to the scene and rendered aid by opening airways, applying pressure to control bleeding, and directing bystanders to start CPR after locating two wounded patients.
He was also previously awarded by the Chattanooga Fire Department for his heroic actions.
In addition, Firefighter Justin Coffey (Squad 13 Red Shift) was awarded the TN Star of Life First Responder Award, along with members of Bradley County Fire Rescue and Bradley County EMS.
This was in recognition of their actions after a tragic car wreck on Christmas Day, where Coffey was deer hunting and heard the crash's impact nearby.
He quickly rushed to the scene, where BCFR had to extricate three children from a vehicle ages 2, 4, and 7.
Two children were unresponsive, and the parents were deceased upon arrival. During the awards ceremony in Nashville, the patients, their families, and the first responders had the chance to reunite.
Coffey said it was "an amazing experience since we normally never see or meet these patients or the family again."