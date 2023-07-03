A joint investigation by Bradley County Jail correctional staff, Bradley County detectives, and the 10 Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in an inmate being charged with bringing Fentanyl into the jail.
The first incident happened June 11, as the investigation found that a new inmate, Matthew Howell, was being escorted to be searched when he dropped a small plastic bag in the hallway, which was seen by the jail's surveillance cameras.
The plastic bag contained pills that the Drug Task Force said were "consistent with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl."
Howell was charged with the introduction of Fentanyl into a penal institution.
But it happened a second time on June 24 after an overdose at the jail
The second joint investigation by Bradley County Jail correctional staff, Bradley County detectives and the 10 Judicial District Drug Task Force found that a female inmate, Rosa Rodriguez, approximately 60 manufactured fentanyl pills.
Rodriguez was charged with Introduction of Fentanyl into a Penal Institution and Possession of Fentanyl for Resale. She is being held at the Bradley County Jail on a $100,000 bond.