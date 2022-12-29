Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Sequatchie County in connection to a counterfeit money scheme, the Dunlap Police Department said.
According to police, a suspect wanted by the US Marshals Service and another man were arrested on December 22 after police pulled over a car believed to be involved in the use of counterfeit bills at a Dollar General and Dunlap Wine and Spirits.
Officers arrested Rashad Markess Lindsay from Augusta, Georgia and Terrence Jomar Little from Miami, Florida.
Lindsay was found to be wanted by the US Marshals Service on a Violation of Federal Probation.
After finding counterfeit bills with several different serial numbers, officers notified the United States Secret Service and found through their counterfeit tracking system that bills with the same serial numbers had a passing history totaling more than $60,000.
Lindsay was charged with Criminal Simulation X2, Possession of Schedule VI, and Tampering with Evidence, and Little was charged with Criminal Simulation and Possession of Schedule VI.