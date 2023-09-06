Two arrested for narcotics in East Ridge

The East Ridge Police Department made two arrests on multiple drug charges on Monday.
Two members of the East Ridge Crime Suppression Unit alongside Charlie Team Patrol conducted a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. One of the suspects had been previously charged with Attempted Murder, and was currently out on bond.
During the stop, police found 29.6 grams of powdered Fentanyl, 86.2 grams (786 dosage units) of pressed Fentanyl pills, $1,900 cash, and assorted drug paraphernalia.