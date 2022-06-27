A deputy searching for suspect in north Walker County made a sobering discovery as he found several malnourished and dead animals inside inside a home on Blossom Road Saturday morning.
Thirteen animals (3 dogs, 2 cats, 2 rabbits, 2 ducks and 4 chickens) were removed by Walker Count Sheriff’s Office deputies, Walker County Animal Control, the Walker County Animal Shelter and Walker County Fire Rescue.
They also removed the remains of 15 dead animals at the property.
Two people, Steven Owensby, 29 and Makayla McDonald, 27, were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Additional charges are pending according to Walker County's Joe Legge.
The animals in need of immediate medical care were released to rescues for further care.