Twitter has been developing a feature for the past year that will allow users to edit their tweets, the company announced late Tuesday.
Testing of the much-demanded feature will be available "in the coming months" to users of the platform's paid subscription service, Twitter Blue, Twitter said in a tweet.
The announcement comes the same day that Twitter said billionaire Elon Musk would be joining its board.
On Monday evening, hours before Twitter announced Musk's appointment to the board, Musk invited his followers to vote in a poll on whether the platform should support an edit feature.
Musk's tweet prompted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to amplify the poll, adding the comment, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."
Agrawal's quote-tweet appeared to be a reference to an even earlier tweet by Musk on March 25, when Musk created a separate poll asking followers whether they believed Twitter honors free-speech principles. Musk had used the same advisory language below that poll.
As it confirmed the edit feature was in development on Tuesday, Twitter said "no, we didn't get the idea from a poll."
"Ps: we weren't joking," Twitter said, referencing a tweet it published on April Fools' Day claiming the company was working on the feature.