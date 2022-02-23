Twenty years have gone by since more than three hundred bodies were found at the Tri-State Crematory, not cremated, in Lafayette, Georgia.
Crematory owner, Ray Brent Marsh, was sentenced to twelve years in prison after taking a plea deal.
"I would like to first speak to the families that were all aggrieved by all of this and certainly apologize for all they went through," Ray Brent Marsh's, Defense Attorney, McCraken Poston said.
McCracken Poston has practiced law for 37 years. He represented Ray Brent Marsh in 2002 when more than 300 bodies were found and not cremated at Marsh's crematory in Lafayette, Georgia. The considered remains of the deceased, however, were already given to the families of the loved ones who passed away. Investigators said the ashes the families received were concrete dust.
"Ray Brent Marsh was the main client and he was the actor responsible for what was not done there. He admitted that and took his sentence and did every day of it. So I would say his debt to society has been paid in full," Poston said.
Poston said if the case had gone to trial he believes there is enough evidence to have proven the mental state of Ray Brent Marsh and the reason this happened. He says his mental and physical abilities were altered by mercury poisoning. Dental Amalgam is encapsulated in teeth. When incinerated, that mercury can vaporize and cause mercury poisoning. This was in the air he and his father, the former owner, inhaled daily. His father died of multiple organ system failures.
"I had him tested. His tests showed mercury being all disruptive of his system...the way these 2 men would've gotten mercury is through the cremation process," Poston said.
Part of Marsh's sentence was writing letters to the families of all who were not laid to rest. Poston delivered the letters to the probation officer to be distributed. He says Marsh bettered himself in prison by earning multiple degrees.
Poston hopes the community has healed from this over the last twenty years.
