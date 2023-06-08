The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued their report of the investigation that followed the death of an employee at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum in January of 2023.
The museum was fined $12,000 by TOSHA for three safety violations deemed "serious."
George Walker, a long-time employee of the TVRM, died as a result of a 37-foot fall through a skylight on the roof he was repairing at the Soule Shop.
Walker was not wearing a safety harness, according to the TOSHA citation. Additionally, there were no anchor points in the roof to attach a safety harness.
The three violations were:
- A body belt was not worn and/or a lanyard was not attached to the boom or basket when working from an aerial lift: In that two employees did not wear fall protection while ascending in a Snorkel TB-A42RDZ aerial lift to access the roof, exposing the employees to an ejection hazard and falling approximately 37 feet to the
- Each employee on a walking/working surface with an unprotected side or edge which was 6 feet (1.8 m) or more above a lower level was not protected from falling by the use of guardrail systems, safety net systems, or personal fall arrest systems: In that an employee was working from an approximate 37-foot-high roof fixing roof leaks without fall protection that resulted in a fatality.
- Each employee on walking/working surfaces was not protected from falling through holes (including skylights), more than six feet (1.8 m) above lower levels, by personal fall arrest systems, covers, or guardrail systems erected around such holes: In that the fiberglass skylights on the roof were not guarded before an employee fixed the roof leaks, exposing an employee to an approximate 37-foot fall hazard that resulted in a fatality.
TVRM has 30 days to pay the fines.