Drivers, you have been warned: The Tennessee Valley Authority will conduct a routine inspection of the Thrasher Bridge at Chickamauga Dam on September 27 and 28.
The inspection will require the closing of a single, northbound lane on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
The next day, September 28, a single southbound lane will be closed from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
TVA Police will be on hand to help direct traffic during the inspection on both days.
The TVA says that the timing of the inspection was set to help minimize disruptions to school and work traffic. In the event of inclement weather, the inspections may be extended or rescheduled.
The Thrasher Bridge inspection is one of 45 bridge inspections the TVA conducts annually to stay in compliance with the Federal Highway Administration.