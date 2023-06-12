After anchoring the south side of Chattanooga's downtown for nearly four decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority is preparing to abandon the city's biggest office complex and relocate its power headquarters to another smaller office facility in downtown Chattanooga.
TVA, the nation's biggest government utility, has hired the commercial real estate consulting firm CBRE to solicit and study alternative sites to replace TVA's biggest office complex with a new and different facility in downtown Chattanooga.
The utility's shift to remote and hybrid work has lessened its demand for office space and created a need for more flexible and co-working spaces, said Tricia Lynn Roelofs, senior director of facilities transformation at TVA.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.