The annual rowing regatta, , as a new title sponsor: The Tennessee Valley Authority.
The 2022 edition of the event is scheduled for November 4-6 along the banks of the Tennessee River in Chattanooga.
“Over the years, TVA has worked alongside the HOTH to manage river flows on the Tennessee River to ensure quality race conditions,” said Carol Eimers, regional vice president of TVA’s East Region. “Amplifying our support of the HOTH by becoming a title sponsor naturally aligns with our environmental stewardship and economic development mission.”
The HOTH has grown to be the largest 'single site' rowing event in the U.S. – representing a $9 million economic impact for the Chattanooga area, according to event.
Since 2005, the HOTH has grown from 200 rowers to more than 5,000 rowers representing 200 rowing organizations from over 40 states and drawing more than 20,000 spectators.
Rowers range in age from 14 up to 90 years old and include military veterans, as well as individuals with physical or developmental challenges.
“Our event depends on many great sponsors, and TVA has helped us every year the event has been here. This year they are increasing their sponsorship to a level that allows us to name the event “The TVA Head of the Hooch Regatta,” said Ulrich Lemcke, chairman of the Friends of the Hooch committee.