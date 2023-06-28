A heat advisory is in effect for a portion of our viewing area, and with that heat wave, TVA is working to prevent more rolling blackouts from happening like we experienced last winter.
TVA has completed nearly 200 work activities to prepare for this and future heat waves. They also learned from last year’s winter storm and record-setting temperatures in the summer.
Scott Fiedler, a Spokesperson for TVA, said they had done everything possible to keep the power on for homes and businesses.
“Some of those activities include doing regular maintenance, checking cooling systems on our plants, ensuring that we have extra spare parts on hand to quickly repair items that may go down, and finally ensuring that our employees are trained and ready to operate in this hot weather,” Fiedler said.
TVA is also recruiting customers to participate in the demand response program - which could save 800-900 megawatts to help during extreme power demand swings caused by weather.
Fiedler said while they have made small-term adjustments, long-term ones are in the works.
“Over the next several years, we are going to be building 38 hundred megawatts of new generation. That helps us prepare for load growth and the new clean economy, so we can keep the lights on today, tomorrow, and well into the future,” Fiedler said.
Following the winter storm, TVA aims to gain 10 thousand megawatts through solar energy by 20-35 and explore other energy storage options.
Fiedler said TVA is better prepared to take on what mother nature throws at them.
“We have hardened the plants since Elliot, 250 actions were taken, more installation, better structure, better procedures on how to address winter storms like that of that magnitude because we have never seen anything like that,” Fiedler said.