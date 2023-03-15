The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is opening their seasonal campgrounds today and opening up four visitor centers that have been closed since COVID, with brand new solar electric charging stations.
TVA will reopen its staffed visitor centers on April 1, and the seasonal campgrounds will stay open through November 15.
TVA has installed free Level 2 solar-powered EV chargers at all locations except Racoon Mountain, which is expected to be installed by June 2023.
The locations can be seen on the attached map.
The chargers will make recreation easier for EV drivers while educating the public about EVs.
By 2026, TVA plans to complete its installation of the Fast Charge Network that will place fast chargers every 50 miles along major state highways and interstates.
You can find out more about recreation opportunities on TVA-managed land at TVA.com/recreation.