The Tennessee Valley Authority was not prepared for the sudden drop in temperatures and high winds in December that left thousands of residents in the cold from the worst power outage in the TVA's 90-year history.
But officials said Thursday they have identified and made hundreds of equipment upgrades over the past couple of months to help improve future reliability. Ongoing reviews by outside panels, local power companies and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission -- along with a new University of Tennessee study on future clean energy options and development in the Tennessee Valley -- should also help identify ways to create a cleaner and stronger power future in the Tennessee Valley, officials said.
TVA announced Thursday it plans to move forward with a Valley Pathways study that will look at ways to accelerate the clean-energy economy in its seven-state region for both better power and a better economy. TVA President Jeff Lyash said TVA is partnering with the University of Tennessee's Baker Center for Public Policy to help better define the pace of electrification and how to build a resilient and more carbon-free sustainable region.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.