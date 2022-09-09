The TVA Police Cultural Resources Saturation & Education Event will continue on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm at the Taylor Boat Ramp at Chickamauga Lake. The main goal of the two-day event is to spread awareness to the public about the importance of protecting cultural resources across the Tennessee Valley.
TVA manages over 12,500 archaeological and historical sites across a seven-state region. In 1979 the Archaeological Resources Protection Act (ARPA) was signed into law, making it illegal to take artifacts from archaeological sites on federal property.
Anyone convicted of looting artifacts under ARPA can face up to five years in prison and a hefty fine.
"Vandalizing, stealing, specifically artifacts over 100 years old that we investigate, start an investigation, and they are subject to prosecution under that act," explained Tim Dilbeck, a TVA police officer.
Not only can looting result in jail time, but according to TVA archaeologist Mike Angst, it takes away from our history.
"Damaging an archaeological site... well first off, it is a crime. Also, it is a loss of history that affects all of us," said Angst.
Officer Dilbeck encourages individuals to report any suspicious activity directly to the TVA Police.
"If you see somebody on the lake bed digging or collecting stuff, metal detecting, or diving for that matter. We have had cases in the past where we have had divers collect artifacts from the bottom of the lake. Call TVA police," said Dilbeck.
Call the TVA Police toll-free at 855-476-2489 if you suspect that someone is looting on at an archaeological site.