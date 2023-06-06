Four years after acquiring Chattanooga's biggest undeveloped site on the Tennessee River, developer John "Thunder" Thornton may soon gain approval to build a waterfront community with more than 300 homes erected around a commercial village center.
Thornton's Riverton development in Lupton City is the biggest master-planned waterfront community proposed in Chattanooga in decades. After years of review, the Riverton project has gained initial approval from the Tennessee Valley Authority, although public comments on the assessment are still being received and additional permits will be required from other agencies before the project may begin.
Thornton acquired 210 acres along the Tennessee River in 2019 and soon after submitted plans for a $300 million residential and commercial development on the site. Last year, Thornton publicly complained to TVA's chairman about how the federal agency was taking so long to review and conduct all of its archeological and environmental analysis of the development required for TVA to issue the required permits for development.
