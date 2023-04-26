The Department of Homeland Security is warning about domestic extremists attacking U.S. power stations with guns. This follows a flurry of recent attacks of vandalism.
TVA says in order to protect their security measures, they cannot go into details about their full security protocols, but they are prepared if something were to happen.
TVA states it has multiple layers of security. In addition to redundancy in the system, TVA is able to provide low-cost clean reliable power no matter what happens.
The FBI says some of the plotters have extreme ideologies about race or ethnicity and hope to create civil disorder.
TVA says if you notice any suspicious or unusual activity near power lines - call local law enforcement or TVA police at 855-476-2489.