The Tennessee Valley Authority is celebrating its 90th anniversary by opening the floodgates for dam tours for the public.
The tours were stopped after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. but are being resumed on a limited basis.
The tours will be offered at these locations:
- Norris Dam – August 11
- Chickamauga Dam – August 25
- Wilson Dam – August 4 and August 18
- Pickwick Dam – September 8
The limited capacity and expected demand will mean the names of the people who register for the tours will be randomly drawn for each location.
The winners will then be notified about how they can join the tours.
You can sign up for the tours starting on Monday, July 10. Tour registration closes on July 23.
Registration can be found on the TVA's website.