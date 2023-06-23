For the first time since 9/11, TVA is allowing the public to tour the inside of their facilities.
Local 3 got to tour one of them.
The Raccoon Mountain generating facility, also known as the power house, stores power to one million homes and businesses in the Tennessee Valley every single day.
Holli Hess with TVA said water is pumped through four separate generators, the water forces the rotor inside of the generator to turn, creating an electrical current.
It then goes through a cooling system and up the mountain to the distribution system.
“When we have low load demand at night or cool weather, which, we are seeing some right now, we can use that excess energy because the power that we produce doesn't go away it's available right then. So, we can take that extra power from the grid that maybe you get from a nuclear plant that is base loaded and turn it around and use it to pump that water back up to the reservoir and basically refuel your battery,” Hess said.
Each of the generators push out about 420 megawatts.
Since the 1970s, the Raccoon Mountain location has grown tremendously, and Hess said the plan it to continue the growth.
“We are slated to have new pump storage by 2033, so we are asking to produce 1,600 additional megawatts,” Hess said.
Andrew Shevchuk and his wife Mira that were picked to tour the facility.
He said the infrastructure alone impressed him.
“The scale of this facility, you can't imagine it. You can see the mountain, but you don't know big the turbine is. I had a really good time I guess,” Shevchuk said.
People on tour may have noticed how colorful all of the machines were, Hess said it is that way for a reason.
“Because we are down inside of a mountain, the way that we are, you could imagine if we didn't have colors like this that it could be pretty grey and it could affect moral just over time. Actually, the colors I'm told the colors are put in place in here to help left spirits,” Hess said.
