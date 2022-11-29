The Tennessee Valley Authorities celebrated on Tuesday the release of hundreds of lake sturgeons into the Tennessee River in Chattanooga.
And they're off! We recently released 200 lake sturgeon into the Tennessee River in Chattanooga as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting sturgeon populations in our area! pic.twitter.com/ebT5jiVY5q— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) November 29, 2022
