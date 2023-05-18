On May 18, 1933, President Roosevelt signed the TVA Act creating the agency - initially tasked with navigation, flood control, and economic development.
Today, TVA provides electricity to over 10 million people across seven states, operates one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power grids, and manages 293,000 acres of public lands.
To celebrate the 90th anniversary and successes, TVA employees participated in a Day of Service on Thursday.
"TVA's mission of service is just as important today as it was 90 years ago," said TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash. "Our region is experiencing growth at six times the national average, which means we must invest in our current power system and build new generation so we can continue meeting our region's demand."
President Biden congratulated TVA for returning hope, opportunity, and dignity to the region and helping make the Tennessee Valley region the great community it is today.
TVA has invested $18 billion in capacity expansion and base capital since 2014. Currently, TVA is building about 3,800 megawatts of new generation, including combustion turbines, solar projects, combined-cycle natural gas, and energy storage.
Through 2027, TVA will invest $2.8 billion in transmission upgrades – including a new state-of-the-art Primary System Operations Center - to prepare for growth and increased energy capacity.