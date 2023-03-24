TVA’s Browns Ferry Unit 2 was successfully synced to the grid on Friday following its scheduled refueling and maintenance outage.
Work performed prepares the unit for a two-year cycle of operation supplying the Tennessee Valley with safe, carbon-free energy.
“The women and men of Browns Ferry have safely performed this detailed work with the support of shared team members from our nuclear fleet and contracting organizations,” said Browns Ferry Site Vice President Manu Sivaraman. “With more than 10,000 work activities completed during this maintenance window, we have prepared Unit 2 to continue meeting our mission of service to the Valley.”
Check out the 125-ton reactor pressure vessel head removal at Browns Ferry during a scheduled outage! Before being taken offline, Unit 2 operated for 665 consecutive days. Unit 2 generated more than 20 billion kilowatt-hours of carbon-free energy during that run. #NuclearPower pic.twitter.com/TLuXm6hQ2F— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) February 22, 2023
Upgrades made during this outage included the replacement of Unit 2’s main generator to improve reliability and longevity and support TVA’s intention to extend the service life of its reactors with upcoming subsequent license renewal requests to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Browns Ferry Unit 2 is one of seven TVA nuclear reactors generating low-cost and carbon-free energy across the Valley.
TVA’s nuclear fleet is the third largest in the nation, safely and reliably providing about 40 percent of all electricity used by nearly 10 million people in the Tennessee Valley.
