Beginning January 20th, TVA will begin a drawdown of the water levels at some of its lakes.
TVA plans to lower the reservoir levels on some of their lakes about a foot below normal elevation in order to conduct a routine five-year examination of the dams.
At the Chickamauga Dam, measurements will be taken to determine whether the system is balanced properly. This location provides the best indication of water flow in the upper Tennessee River system, says TVA’s website.
In the event Chickamauga Reservoir’s water level is below what is needed to meet the system’s flow requirements, additional water will be released from upstream reservoirs.
All reservoirs will be returned to their regularly scheduled operating levels after the drawdown ends on January 27th.
This is part of a comprehensive Dam Safety Program that TVA has in place to ensure the safety of the public and the surrounding environment.
TVA will be monitoring its systems closely and is prepared to take action on any issues.
The public is being asked to use caution when being on or near any TVA lakes during this drawdown period. Boaters should be aware of the changing water levels and take appropriate safety precautions.