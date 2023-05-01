The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced the award of $2.6 million in grants to 64 schools across six states as part of its School Uplift program. This program is designed to help schools across the Southeast reduce energy costs and create a healthier and more comfortable learning environment for students.
Overall, TVA has invested $7.28 million and helped 118 schools save on their energy bills through the School Uplift program to date. The 10% in energy savings achieved by the program is equivalent to the carbon dioxide equivalent of 26,300 metric tonnes, or more than 29.5 million pounds of coal.
“Making classrooms healthier and more comfortable for both students and teachers helps give every child the opportunity to succeed,” said Monika Beckner, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “We’re inspired by the winners of this year’s School Uplift grants and proud of their dedication to reducing energy waste and building a sustainable future for us all.”
The grants ranged from $10,000 to $410,000 and the amount was dependent on the score each school achieved by cutting their energy waste. The grant scoring also incorporates a needs-based assessment of each school’s facilities to determine which buildings could achieve the greatest energy savings.
State of Tennessee’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative partnered with TVA and has invested $1.86 million in School Uplift to support Tennessee schools. In addition, TVA also awarded $1 million in STEM Grants, helping more than 136,000 students develop STEM skills and promoting financial skills by managing one of the largest student investment programs in the nation.
Learn more about TVA’s School Uplift program at energyright.com/business-industry/school-uplift/.