TVA has made an announcement about the future of nuclear energy.
In partnership with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, and Synthos Green Energy they will design a first-of-a-kind small modular nuclear reactor that will be used at the TVA's Clinch River site in Oak Ridge.
A small modular reactor is any nuclear reactor that generates about three-hundred megawatts or less of electricity.
The goal of this project is to create clean energy and help reduce the united state's carbon emissions by 2050.
The Clinch River site is part of the TVA's two-hundred million dollar new nuclear program.
This is just a model being built - the goal is to have the design licensed and deployed in the U.S., Canada and Poland to achieve the goal of clean and secure energy.