The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has announced a new partnership to bring more charging options in Chattanooga for electric vehicles.
A press release says Blink Charging has been chosen by TVA to become the utility's EV charging supplier.
Blink Charging, which is based in Miami, signed a two year contract to supply a range of EV charging solutions for public and commercial fleet uses.
The release says the goal is to place EV charging stations every 50 miles along the Tennessee Valley’s main roads and highways.
The release says there was a 49% growth in EV sales across the Southeast US in 2022.
