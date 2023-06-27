The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced the proposed location for a transmission line built to support the load growth and increased power reliability in the Appalachia area of Polk County in Tennessee and Cherokee County in North Carolina.
The chosen route will run 26 miles from the Apalachia Hydro Plant Substation in Reliance, Tennessee, to Structure 534 near Dickey Road.
Public input started in January, and after considering additional factors such as social, environmental, and engineering impacts, the recommended route was deemed to have minimal effect on the area.
The go-ahead for the project will be given following a NEPA review, and letters have been sent to all affected property owners.
The new line will primarily consist of H-frame steel structures and a 100-foot right of way and will cross through various landowner properties.
To this end, TVA will meet with those affected and offer fair compensation for access to their land.
Surveying will begin in winter 2023-2024, followed by easement acquisition in summer 2025, and construction in winter 2025-2026, expected to be completed by winter 2026-2027.
The infrastructure investment required to meet the population growth in TVA’s seven-state area, which is six times the national rate, is $2.8 billion.
Further details about the project can be found on the TVA website.