The Tennessee Valley Authority and 153 local power companies around the region were able to meet the demand for power Monday at temperatures soared into the mid-90's, with heat indices going even higher.
The record demand for power meant that the TVA was able to provide the needed 31,311 megawatts of energy at a region-wide average temperature of 94 degrees. The previous record for June was 31,098 megawatts on June 29, 2012.
There's going to be an even greater need for the power to operate air conditioners and fans for Tuesday, with highs expected to reach 96 degrees or higher. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the Tennessee Valley.
The TVA offered some tips for keeping your cool during this heat wave. They are especially useful during the peak usage hours between 2:00pm through 6:00pm.
Use these simple steps:
- Turn up your thermostat – even one or two degrees makes a big difference in your power bill and does not significantly impact your comfort.
- Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air – they use less energy than your air conditioner.
- If possible, avoid using ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances during peak hours.
- Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home or business.