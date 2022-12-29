The Tennessee Valley Authority says it "accepts responsibility" for the impact it had on customers after rolling blackouts Christmas weekend, when temperatures plunged into single digits.
Due to continued unprecedented cold temps resulting in high power demand, TVA has directed local power companies to reduce load. Planned intermittent interruptions support system reliability. We appreciate everyone's patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand. pic.twitter.com/gw5t2GMcLo— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 24, 2022
The winter storm marked the first time the TVA directed power utility customers to reduce power demands, which led to the short, rolling blackouts that many experienced on December 23 and 24.
The full statement reads:
"We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers. We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers.
We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and – more importantly – the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future.
With sustained record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds, winter storm “Elliott” strained power grids across the nation late last week. During a 24-hour period on Friday, Dec. 23, TVA supplied more power than at any other time in its nearly 90-year history. This event also produced the highest winter power peak in TVA history.
It was also the first time in TVA’s 90-year history that we’ve had to direct targeted load curtailments due to extreme power demand.
On two occasions during a 24-hour period, TVA directed local power companies to reduce power consumption. On Friday, Dec. 23, a 5 percent system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes. And on Saturday, Dec. 24, a system-wide power consumption reduction in 5-10 percent curtailments for 5 hours and 40 minutes. Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations. We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event.
We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve."
An update on the historic cold temperatures and power demand from our Chief Operating Officer Don Moul: pic.twitter.com/VZgzw3sR4n— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 24, 2022