The death toll of last week's devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 30. This round of flooding comes nearly one year after catastrophic flooding claimed the lives of 20 people in Waverly, Tennessee.
Over 100 people died from flooding in the United States in 2021. Twenty-nine of those deaths occurred right here in Tennessee. The majority of those deaths stem from people attempting to drive through flood waters.
It takes just 12 inches of flowing water to sweep away most vehicles. Chief Clay Ingle with Hamilton County STARS encourages everyone to avoid driving through a flooded roadway.
"What's even worse is sometimes they will have it barricaded off saying do not cross, road closed -- high water and people will still drive around it. The best thing that you can do is to save yourself, and turn around, don't drown."
If you still find yourself in a bad situation: call for help, get to a high point, and grab any objects that float!
