A UTC student from Turkey spoke with Local 3 News about the impact his country is currently dealing with following last week's earthquakes.
Dogu Sahin moved from Ankara, Turkey, to Chattanooga over a month ago to pursue a master's degree at UTC.
Sahin said it's been hard to focus knowing what his fellow people are facing.
Last Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing and injuring thousands. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck, causing even more destruction.
"Many fellow citizens of mine lost their lives, lost their homes, lost their children, lost everything. Their life is turned upside down. I myself experienced an earthquake many years ago, so I know destruction changes people's lives," Sahin said.
Sahin said luckily, his family lives away from the impacted area, but a few of his friends were not as fortunate.
"As I talk to my friends, some of their homes have been impacted severely. They cannot live in their homes right now, so they moved to somewhere else if they can or have the opportunity," Sahin said.
He went on to say that only some are able to travel to safer areas, but those who can are starting to migrate to other cities in Turkey and Syria.
Sahin believes the earthquakes will forever reshape the two countries.
"This will change the demographic in this area. I don't know what the future will bring us, but this will severely affect the Turkish economy, Turkish politics, politics in the region, as well as people's lives," Sahin said.
He directs anyone wanting to help to donate to Turkish Philanthropy Funds.
Sahin said every single dollar would help his people get back on their feet.
"They have a goal of collecting 10 million dollars, and I checked before I came here, and they have raised over seven million dollars. We still have a lot to go," Sahin said.