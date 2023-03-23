Michael Shane Cramer, a 53-year-old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was convicted by a Catoosa County jury on two counts of Child Molestation and one count of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
The evidence presented during a two-day trial showed that Cramer began molesting the teenage victim he knew in the summer of 2018.
A relative of the victim contacted the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and turned evidence over to them. Lieutenant Todd Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office contacted Cramer and interviewed him about the sexual text messages he had sent the victim.
Cramer provided a lengthy interview wherein he first denied touching the victim, then admitted to other acts but maintained it was not for a sexual purpose.
The jury was unconvinced of Cramer’s explanation and deliberated for less than two hours before returning guilty verdicts.
Cramer was sentenced immediately after return of the verdict by Judge Don W. Thompson to forty years, with thirty-nine of those years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The victim bravely took the witness stand during the trial to confront Cramer and described the abuse he inflicted.
Victim Advocate Amber Armstrong and Christy Smith, Chief Investigator for the Office of the District Attorney, provided invaluable assistance during the prosecution.
The prosecution was made possible by Lieutenant Todd Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the case.