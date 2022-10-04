A couple from Tunnel Hill were both convicted last week by a Catoosa County jury on charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Philip Lamar Byrd, 43, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, 32, were initially charged in an early morning incident on January 30, 2022 on Highway 151/Alabama Highway.
Byrd was towing a large boat without the proper equipment to tow a boat of its size. Byrd ran two red lights and was driving through the gore.
A Ringgold police officer stopped Byrd before he was able to merge onto Interstate 75.
Byrd was given a roadside sobriety test and failed, according to police, and was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses.
McAnnally was in the truck's passenger seat. When police informed her that the truck and boat were to be towed away, she locked the doors and rolled up the windows to the truck and refused to cooperate with police.
The Ringgold police officer was forced to break the truck's window to gain entry.
A search of the truck resulted in a .22 revolver that was accessible to both Byrd and McAnnally in the front seat area of the vehicle.
Both Byrd and McAnnally are convicted felons who are legally prohibited from possessing firearms.
Bryd also has previous convictions for burglary, multiple cases of forgery, multiple cases of theft, and violent obstruction of law enforcement. McAnnally has a previous conviction for theft.
McAnnally was sentenced to 10 years, with one year to be served in the Department of Corrections. Byrd was sentenced to 10 years with 4 years to be served in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.