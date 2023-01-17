Good morning, it’s a rainy start to your Tuesday. Periodic rain showers are moving across our area this morning from west to east. Most rain will wrap up by 11am ET with only a small, spotty shower chance after 11am. Thus, you’ll get to enjoy the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds will allow for peeks of sunshine for Tuesday afternoon paired with mild highs in the low to mid-60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s and a few scattered showers. Then, our next batch of widespread rain will come early Thursday morning before sunrise in the form of a line of showers and storms with a cold front. The storms will exit before noon on Thursday. Clouds will clear out, and Thursday afternoon will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the mid-60s. It will be windy on Thursday with gusts at 25-30mph.
Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs back down to 54. Saturday will be partly sunny, and Sunday will have a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. Both days will reach near 55 for highs.