A McMinn County farmer is dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday's storm.
Around 4:30 p.m. Roger Robertson was working on his farm when high winds suddenly ripped through the area, knocking down trees and even tearing the roofs off some of his barns.
Robertson has owned his farm since 1979.
He said there have been plenty of storms in the area, but he's never been impacted.
"I am just blessed to be here, and thankful nobody got hurt," Robertson said.
When the storm hit, Robertson was at one end of the farm, and one of his employees was on the other, where most of the damage happened.
"I don't know if it was straight-line winds or a tornado, but some of the trees are in one direction, and some are back in the other directions," Robertson said.
Robertson said the winds were so strong they snapped a couple of columns holding up a two-story house.
"It actually blew two barns away. It blew this barn away, and it went up and over on top of that bin. That bin is full of corn, it's 63,000 bushels of corn in that bin, and it's full. Of course, we were trying to get that material off of the top so it wouldn't fall off and hurt somebody, and then we will have to fix the top to keep the water out of the corn," Robertson added.
Robertson, his son, and a few others have spent the past 24 hours working to fix the damages. He said the repairs would be costly.
"Barns are expensive, probably $200,000 dollars' worth of barns and maybe $140,000 thousand for the bin," Robertson estimated.