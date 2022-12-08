The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's legislative council voted 12-0 on Thursday to begin allowing high school student-athletes the opportunity to be paid for their name, image and likeness.
According to the way the new rule is written, student-athletes statewide can immediately begin receiving payment for activities not related to performance, provided they are not endorsing the TSSAA school where they are enrolled.
The TSSAA's rationale for the rule change was to clarify that students cannot be compensated for their performance in contests, but can for other activities (modeling, instructional services, sponsorships, etc.) provided there's no reference to a TSSAA school, TSSAA accolades or championships.
