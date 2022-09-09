The Transportation Safety Administration will begin upgrades to their passenger screening equipment at Chattanooga Airport on Monday, September, 12.
The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane from Sept. 13-15.
Reducing the screening lanes down to one lane is expected to temporarily lead to longer lines for bag check and an increased length of time for screening.
Passengers are advised to arrive for their flights at least two hours prior to their departure time.
There will be another TSA equipment upgrade equipment scheduled for Sept. 20-22, which could lead to similarly longer lines.