The TSA says peanut butter is a liquid because its shape is dictated by its container.
The TSA has now issued a ruling - peanut butter is a liquid because its shape is dictated by its container
To pass through security, peanut butter in a carry-on needs to be 3.4 oz. or less.
I tried to take peanut butter through airport security.— Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) March 15, 2023
TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols.
Me: I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is.
The conversation began when podcaster Patrick Never tweeted, “I tried to take peanut butter through airport security. TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols. Me: I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is.”
The tweet went viral, with almost 150,000 likes and over 1,200 users commenting their opinions on the matter.
TSA has now responded.