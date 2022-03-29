In a week (March 20-27), the Transportation Security Administration discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee.
In each instance, TSA officers notified local enforcement partners, who removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.
Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage. They may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case, and unloaded.
“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.
TSA officers have detected 64 firearms at Tennessee airports in 2022. A total of 283 were detected across the state last year.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
- 3/20/2022; loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber
- 3/22/2022; loaded Springfield .45 caliber
- 3/22/2022; loaded Glock 9mm
- 3/25/2022; loaded Glock 9mm
Memphis International Airport (MEM)
- 3/24/2022; loaded Glock 9mm
McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)
- 3/20/2022; loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber
Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)
- 3/24/2022; loaded SCCY Industries 9mm
Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)
- 3/22/2022; unloaded Glock 9mm
For more information about TSA prohibited items, click here.